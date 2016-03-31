March 31 Prudential Plc
* Says ex-ceo Tidjane Thiam's annual salary in 2015 was 1.09
million stg versus 1.06 million stg year ago
* Remuneration committee awarded salary increases to
executive directors for 2016 of 1 per cent, below the salary
increase budget for wider workforce
* Says CEO Mike Wells annual salary in 2015 $1.148 million-
annual report
* No other changes have been made for 2016, as co believes
remuneration packages remain strongly aligned with performance
over short and long term
* Tidjane Thiam 2015 total salary includes 200 percent of
max AIP for year at 703,857 stg
* Says former ceo thiam paid 5 million pounds overall as CEO
for Jan-end May 2015
* Says CEO Mike Wells was paid total of 10 million stg in
total in 2015 versus 12.4 million stg in 2014 - annual report
Source text: (bit.ly/1ZMOXrG)
