March 31 Incyte Corp
* Phase 3 study findings demonstrate treatment with
baricitinib results in significant improvements for patients
with rheumatoid arthritis who had inadequate response to
biologics
* Study met its primary endpoint of improved acr 20 response
for baricitinib compared with placebo at week 12
* One death was reported in baricitinib 4 mg dose group
* Most common adverse events reported for
baricitinib-treated patients included headache, upper
respiratory infections and nasopharyngitis
