March 31 Genocea Biosciences Inc

* Positive 12 month efficacy data from its phase 2 dose optimization trial evaluating gen-003 for treatment of genital herpes

* Consistent efficacy across potential phase 3 clinical trial endpoints

* Anticipate reporting virologic efficacy data for gen-003 from our recently-initiated phase 2b study in q3 of 2016

* Anticipate reporting clinical efficacy data at 6 months post dosing around end of 2016 for gen-003 from recently-initiated phase 2b study

* Anticipate conducting end of phase 2 meeting with fda in q1 of 2017