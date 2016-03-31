March 31 Array Biopharma Inc :
* Co, Asahi Kasei Pharma corporation announce development
and commercialization collaboration for novel pain and
inflammation program
* Array to receive $12 million in up-front payment and up to
$64 million in additional development and commercialization
milestones
* Array retains full commercialization rights for all
compounds in all indications in territories outside of Asia
* Within Asia retains full rights to cancer indications for
all compounds excluding those being developed by Asahi Kasei
Pharma
* Asahi will have exclusive rights to develop and
commercialize products in Japan , Korea, Taiwan and China for
pain, inflammation
