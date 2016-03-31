March 31 Federal Trade Commission
* FTC Sues Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. And Others For
Illegally Blocking Lower-Cost Generic Versions Of The Branded
Drugs Opana Er And Lidoderm
* Suit alleges Endo entered into pay-for-delay patent
settlements with Impax and Watson to delay generic entry; endo
partner settles
* Complaint alleges that Endo paid Impax Laboratories, inc.
And Watson Laboratories, inc. To eliminate the risk of
competition for opana er and lidoderm
* Complaint also names Allergan plc, the parent company of
Watson, and Endo International plc, the parent company of endo
pharmaceuticals inc
Source (1.usa.gov/1PHztNS)