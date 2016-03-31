March 31 E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co
* Announcing decision to not re-start insecticide
manufacturing facility at La Porte site
* Due to changes in market, uncertainty regarding when
facility could be restarted co decided restart of facility not a
long-term viable option
* Dupont crop protection business has identified alternative
sources for supply of methomyl
* Company expects decision to result in a pre-tax charge of
approximately $70 million in q1 of 2016
* Additional costs related to decision are anticipated
during 2016
Source text: 1.usa.gov/25ypVkd
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru newsroom)