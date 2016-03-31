March 31 Middleburg Financial Corp :
* David Sokol -on March 31, urged Middleburg Financial board
to initiate process to explore strategic alternatives - SEC
filing
* David Sokol reports 30.46 percent stake in Middleburg
Financial as of March 31
* On March 31, 2016, Sokol sent a letter to the board of
Middleburg Financial Corp
* David Sokol has engaged in discussions with the board of
directors of Middleburg Financial Corp regarding the co's
financial performance
* May engage in communications regarding ideas including
potential acquisition of middleburg financial by outside third
party
Source text (1.usa.gov/1RzX3hZ)
