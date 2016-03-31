March 31 Middleburg Financial Corp :

* David Sokol -on March 31, urged Middleburg Financial board to initiate process to explore strategic alternatives - SEC filing

* David Sokol reports 30.46 percent stake in Middleburg Financial as of March 31

* On March 31, 2016, Sokol sent a letter to the board of Middleburg Financial Corp

* David Sokol has engaged in discussions with the board of directors of Middleburg Financial Corp regarding the co's financial performance

* May engage in communications regarding ideas including potential acquisition of middleburg financial by outside third party