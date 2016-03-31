March 31 (Reuters) -
* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc says filing Non Timely 10-K
* "Company's restructuring program places enormous strain on
its limited human and financial resources" - SEC filing
* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc says company is unable to
file annual report within prescribed time period or within 15
day extension period permitted
* As result of the strain, co has been unable to dedicate
financial, human resources to the preparation of the annual
report
* Expects that results of operations for year ended Dec 31,
2015 will reflect a significant adverse change compared with Dec
31, 2014
