March 31 (Reuters) -

* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc says filing Non Timely 10-K

* "Company's restructuring program places enormous strain on its limited human and financial resources" - SEC filing

* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc says company is unable to file annual report within prescribed time period or within 15 day extension period permitted

* As result of the strain, co has been unable to dedicate financial, human resources to the preparation of the annual report

* Expects that results of operations for year ended Dec 31, 2015 will reflect a significant adverse change compared with Dec 31, 2014 Source - 1.usa.gov/1TloOiJ