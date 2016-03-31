March 31 Molmed SpA :

* Agrees with Takara Bio Inc on discontinuing their collaboration on TK (Zalmoxis) by terminating all related agreements

* Pursuant to terms of termination agreement, Molmed will regain all commercial rights of Zalmoxis in Asian territories, which could be further transferred to other third parties Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)