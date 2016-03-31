BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
March 31 Molmed SpA :
* Agrees with Takara Bio Inc on discontinuing their collaboration on TK (Zalmoxis) by terminating all related agreements
* Pursuant to terms of termination agreement, Molmed will regain all commercial rights of Zalmoxis in Asian territories, which could be further transferred to other third parties Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pLBpjc) Further company coverage: