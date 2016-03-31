BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
March 31 Newstar Financial Inc
* Newstar Financial says deal structured as sale of newstar's ownership interests in nsbc and generated net proceeds of approximately $117 mln
* expects to recognize a gain on sale in q1 of 2016.
* Sells asset-based lending business to sterling national bank
* Sells asset-based lending business to sterling national bank
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: