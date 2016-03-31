BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
March 31 Fitch:
* Mexican credit cards continue with lagging growth
* Factors that affected slower growth mainly change in appetite for placing Mexican credit card from banking, change in payment behavior of user Source text bit.ly/22T1rmK
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: