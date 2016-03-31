March 31 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc :

* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc recommends that holders of operating partnership units of Host Hotels & Resorts L.P. reject "mini tender" offer by certain affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management LP

* Says learned Mackenzie Capital Management made unsolicited offer for up to 240,000 units of Host Hotels & Resorts Lp

* Says "neither company nor host L.P. are in any way associated with Mackenzie offer"

* Says board of directors of company recommends that holders of op units reject this unsolicited offer