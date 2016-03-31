BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
March 31 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc :
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc recommends that holders of operating partnership units of Host Hotels & Resorts L.P. reject "mini tender" offer by certain affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management LP
* Says learned Mackenzie Capital Management made unsolicited offer for up to 240,000 units of Host Hotels & Resorts Lp
* Says "neither company nor host L.P. are in any way associated with Mackenzie offer"
* Says board of directors of company recommends that holders of op units reject this unsolicited offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: