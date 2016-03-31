BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
March 31 Freddie Mac Says Single
* Freddie mac issues monthly volume summary for february 2016
* Freddie mac says total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 1.8 percent in february
* Family refinance-loan purchase, guarantee volume was $10.9 billion in feb
* Freddie mac says total number of loan modifications were 3,503 in february 2016 and 6,977 for the two months ended february 29, 2016
* Family serious delinquency rate decreased to 1.25 percent in february from 1.33 percent in january Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: