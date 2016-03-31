BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago
March 31 Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc
* Says entered into a revolving credit facility with us bank, national association - Sec Filing
* Maximum borrowings under revolving credit facility cannot exceed $75 million at any point in time - Sec Filing
Revolving credit facility matures on march 28, 2017
Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago