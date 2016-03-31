March 31 Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

* Says entered into a revolving credit facility with us bank, national association - Sec Filing

* Maximum borrowings under revolving credit facility cannot exceed $75 million at any point in time - Sec Filing

* Revolving credit facility matures on march 28, 2017 Source text - 1.usa.gov/1ROgGFh Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)