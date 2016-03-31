March 31 Broadvision Inc :
* Says files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing
* Says recently uncovered regarding potential irregularities
relating to a cash account at one of its European subsidiaries
* Says company and its accounting firm are in the process of
collecting and reviewing this information
* Co and accounting firm will determine whether any changes
need to be made in results of certain accounts of cash balances
* As in process of collecting relevant information, does not
know if will be able to file annual report on form 10-K within
timeframe
Source text 1.usa.gov/1RQ8FCJ
Further company coverage: