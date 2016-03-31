BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
March 31 United Development Funding Iv
* Files for non-timely 10-k - SEC filing
* Unable to file 10-k due to resignation of Whitley Penn LLP, inability to engage new independent auditing firm Source - 1.usa.gov/22T0Hy0 Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: