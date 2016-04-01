Pope tells geneticists that destroying embryos is unjustifiable
VATICAN CITY, May 18 Pope Francis praised scientists working on treatments for genetic diseases on Thursday but condemned any use of human embryos in medical research.
April 1 Euromedica Provision Of Medical Services SA :
* FY 2015 turnover after rebate & clawback at 126.1 million euro ($143.51 million) versus 140.4 million euro year ago
* FY 2015 net loss at 54.6 million euro versus loss of 63.5 million euro year ago
* FY 2015 EBITDA loss 11.2 million euro versus EBITDA loss of 7.6 million euro year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2015 at 7.9 million euro versus 6.4 million euro year ago Source text: bit.ly/22TZZkd Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
VATICAN CITY, May 18 Pope Francis praised scientists working on treatments for genetic diseases on Thursday but condemned any use of human embryos in medical research.
HAVANA, May 18 Cuba said on Thursday 1,847 residents had so far contracted the mosquito-borne Zika virus, warning that certain provinces on the Caribbean island still had high rates of infestation despite a series of measures to stave off the epidemic.