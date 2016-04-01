BRIEF-Orient Securities International says co entered into placing agreement
April 1 TK Development A/S :
* 2015/16 net revenue 327.8 million Danish crowns ($50.09 million) versus 854.7 million crowns year ago
* 2015/2016 operating loss 183.0 million crowns versus profit 12.3 million crowns year ago
* Board does not propose to distribute dividends for FY 2015/16
* For FY 2016/17 management still expects consolidated results before tax to total 10 million - 30 million crowns
* Says to initiate a process to sell Czech activities
LAGOS, May 18 General Electric (GE) plans to launch a gas turbine assembly plant in Nigeria next year and has invested over $100 million as it seeks to tap growing demand for gas-fired power plants in Africa's biggest economy, its local CEO said on Thursday.