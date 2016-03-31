March 31 Evercore Partners Inc

* Issued $38 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.88% series a senior notes due 2021

* Issued $67 million of its 5.23% series b senior notes due 2023, $48 million of its 5.48% series c senior notes due 2026

* Issued $17 million of its 5.58% series d senior notes due 2028

* Interest on notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on march 30 and sept. 30 of each year, commencing on sept. 30, 2016

* Intends to use portion of proceeds from issue,sale of notes to repay outstanding borrowings under term loan with mizuho bank, ltd.