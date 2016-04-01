April 1 Novacyt SA :

* Novacyt reaches the first close of its financing to support the acquisition of Primerdesign

* Under terms of financing, 1,422,135 new Novacyt shares will be issued

* Confirms that it has reached first close in earlier disclosed 7.0 million euros ($7.96 million) financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)