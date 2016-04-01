Pope tells geneticists that destroying embryos is unjustifiable
VATICAN CITY, May 18 Pope Francis praised scientists working on treatments for genetic diseases on Thursday but condemned any use of human embryos in medical research.
April 1 Poxel SA :
* FY net loss EUR 12.2 million ($13.88 million) versus loss of EUR 14.1 million year ago
* FY operating loss EUR 11.7 million versus loss of EUR 6.9 million year ago
* As of year-end, cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 42.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8789 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
VATICAN CITY, May 18 Pope Francis praised scientists working on treatments for genetic diseases on Thursday but condemned any use of human embryos in medical research.
HAVANA, May 18 Cuba said on Thursday 1,847 residents had so far contracted the mosquito-borne Zika virus, warning that certain provinces on the Caribbean island still had high rates of infestation despite a series of measures to stave off the epidemic.