BRIEF-Orient Securities International says co entered into placing agreement
May 18 Orient Securities International Holdings Ltd:
April 1 Arrow Global Group Plc
* It has agreed terms for acquisition of Investing B.V. For a total consideration of around 78.5 mln stg (eur 100 mln)
* Acquisition is expected to be EPS accretive and return on equity ('ROE') enhancing from 2017, and EPS neutral in 2016 while businesses are integrated
* Acquisition will be financed via existing debt facilitie Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 Orient Securities International Holdings Ltd:
LAGOS, May 18 General Electric (GE) plans to launch a gas turbine assembly plant in Nigeria next year and has invested over $100 million as it seeks to tap growing demand for gas-fired power plants in Africa's biggest economy, its local CEO said on Thursday.