April 1 Arrow Global Group Plc

* It has agreed terms for acquisition of Investing B.V. For a total consideration of around 78.5 mln stg (eur 100 mln)

* Acquisition is expected to be EPS accretive and return on equity ('ROE') enhancing from 2017, and EPS neutral in 2016 while businesses are integrated

* Acquisition will be financed via existing debt facilitie