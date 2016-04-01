April 1 Diamyd Medical AB :

* DIAGNODE-1 has been approved by the Swedish Medical Products Agency and the Ethics Review Board to be expanded from five to nine patients and to include children from 12 years of age

* DIAGNODE-1 is an open-label clinical pilot study in which the diabetes vaccine Diamyd is administered directly into lymph nodes Source text for Eikon:

