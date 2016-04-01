Pope tells geneticists that destroying embryos is unjustifiable
VATICAN CITY, May 18 Pope Francis praised scientists working on treatments for genetic diseases on Thursday but condemned any use of human embryos in medical research.
April 1 Koninklijke Philips NV :
* Said on Wednesday it introduces first commercial MR-only solution for prostate cancer treatment planning in U.S. Source text: philips.to/1SqT1Ir Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
HAVANA, May 18 Cuba said on Thursday 1,847 residents had so far contracted the mosquito-borne Zika virus, warning that certain provinces on the Caribbean island still had high rates of infestation despite a series of measures to stave off the epidemic.