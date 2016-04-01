BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
April 1 (Reuters) -
* Moody's - Tata steel's planned sale of UK business will ease pressure on Tata Steel's and TSUK Holdings' operating performance
* Moody's - Potential sale of UK operations is credit positive for Tata Steel and TSUK Holdings, because it would dispose of loss-making assets Source text (bit.ly/1RQBvTN) )
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to open)