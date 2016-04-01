April 1 Serendipity Innovations publ AB (Sdiptech)

* Intends to acquire all shares in Hydrostandard Mätteknik Nordic AB

* Acquisition is expected to be concluded as of April 4

* Says in 2014/15 Hydrostandard Mätteknik reported net sales of about 56 million Swedish crowns ($6.89 million)

* Says including acquisition, Sdiptech's total revenue on annual basis is about 570 million Swedish crowns and operating profit on annual basis is about 50 million crowns