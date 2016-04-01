UPDATE 6-Roger Ailes, former Fox News chief, dies at 77
NEW YORK, May 18 Roger Ailes, former chief executive of Fox News, the cable news channel popular with conservatives that helped reshape the U.S. political landscape, has died at age 77.
* Interoil Corp - Confirms receiving requisition submitted by shareholder group, requesting special meeting of shareholders to consider several proposed resolutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MONTREAL, May 18 The 2015 crash landing of Air Canada flight 624, which landed short of the runway at a Halifax airport in a snowstorm injuring 25, was caused by approach procedures, poor visibility and insufficient airfield lighting, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said on Thursday.