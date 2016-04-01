April 1 Deutsche Grundstuecksauktionen AG :

* Overall, property sales of the entire group in Q1 down by about 14 pct (previous year: 22.5 million euros ($25.66 million))

* In spring auctions 410 properties were auctioned with a value of about 19.4 million euros

* Q1 net brokerage fees fell by 2.7 pct to 2.15 million euros