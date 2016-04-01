BRIEF-TREVALI MINING SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION OF GLENCORE'S AFRICAN ZINC MINES
* TREVALI SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION OF GLENCORE'S AFRICAN ZINC MINES
April 1 Magellan Petroleum Corp
* Magellan enters into strategic exchange transaction
* Will reacquire all of series a convertible preferred stock from one stone in exchange for co's 100% interest in nautilus poplar
* Transaction was negotiated and approved by special committee of board of directors of magellan.
* Exchange agreement contains customary "no-shop" and "fiduciary out" provisions
* Upon closing of transaction, one stone will assume all assets and virtually all liabilities related to poplar
* Upon closing of transaction, one stone directors vadim gluzman and robert israel will resign from magellan board of directors
* One stone has agreed to vote in support of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
LAGOS, May 18 General Electric (GE) plans to launch a gas turbine assembly plant in Nigeria next year and has invested over $100 million as it seeks to tap growing demand for gas-fired power plants in Africa's biggest economy, its local CEO said on Thursday.