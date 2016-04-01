April 1 Weifa ASA :

* Watrium as has purchased 7.6 million shares in Weifa at 1.03 Norwegian crown per share

* After transaction Watrium owns 117.9 million shares in Weifa, corresponding to about 12.93 percent

* Watrium is represented on the Board of Directors of Weifa ASA by Kristin L.A. Wilhelmsen

