BRIEF-Highlight China IOT International says unit entered into cooperation agreement
* Hangzhou Haoyu (unit of co) and Jiangxi Broadcasting entered into cooperation agreement
April 1 UAC Of Nigeria Plc :
* Fy 2015 group revenue of 73.15 billion naira versus 85.65 billion naira year ago
* Fy group profit before tax from continuing operations 7.94 billion naira versus 14.10 billion naira last year Source text (bit.ly/22UEvDM) Further company coverage:
* FY profit and total comprehensive income attributable HK$25.1 million versus HK$4.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: