* TREVALI SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION OF GLENCORE'S AFRICAN ZINC MINES
April 1 Sunpower Corp
* Awarded approximately 500 megawatts of solar in mexico's first electricity auction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
LAGOS, May 18 General Electric (GE) plans to launch a gas turbine assembly plant in Nigeria next year and has invested over $100 million as it seeks to tap growing demand for gas-fired power plants in Africa's biggest economy, its local CEO said on Thursday.