BRIEF-Highlight China IOT International says unit entered into cooperation agreement
* Hangzhou Haoyu (unit of co) and Jiangxi Broadcasting entered into cooperation agreement
April 1 Sasa Polyester Sanayi AS :
* Decides to make $70 million investment for a new fiber production facility
* Sees new plant to have $170 million contribution to revenue
* At the end of the new investment company's annual 160,000 tonnes fiber production capacity will increase 100 percent to annual 320,000 tonnes
* Secures 40 million euros ($45.69 million) credit from Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi to finance the investment
* Its planned to start operation at the end of 2017
($1 = 0.8754 euros)
* FY profit and total comprehensive income attributable HK$25.1 million versus HK$4.1 million