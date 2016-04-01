April 1 FTN Cocoa Processors Plc :

* FY pre-tax loss of 201.2 million naira versus 577.2 million last year

* FY 2015 revenue of 1.36 billion naira versus 247.4 million naira year ago

* Do not recommend the payment of any dividend in the year 2015 in view of the loss sustained during the year Source : j.mp/1RBZvnY Further company coverage: