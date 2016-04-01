UPDATE 2-Audi pledges full dieselgate transparency - CEO
* Chinese sales keep falling as dealer dispute continues (Adds comments from shareholders, detail and shares)
April 1 FTN Cocoa Processors Plc :
* FY pre-tax loss of 201.2 million naira versus 577.2 million last year
* FY 2015 revenue of 1.36 billion naira versus 247.4 million naira year ago
* Do not recommend the payment of any dividend in the year 2015 in view of the loss sustained during the year Source : j.mp/1RBZvnY Further company coverage:
* Chinese sales keep falling as dealer dispute continues (Adds comments from shareholders, detail and shares)
* For FY, group recorded revenue of HK$36.5 million, down 64.7%