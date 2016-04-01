April 1 Okmetic Oyj :

* National Silicon Industry Group announces voluntary recommended public tender offer for all shares and option rights in Okmetic Oyj

* Price offered for each share validly tendered in tender offer will be 9.20 euros ($10.48) in cash

* Offer price of 9.20 euros together with proposed dividend of 0.65 euro per share, 9.85 euros in aggregate, represents premium of about 29.6 pct

* Will propose aggregate dividend of 0.65 euro per share to be declared by Okmetic's annual general meeting to be held on April 7

* Dividend of 0.65 euro per share will be paid to Okmetic shareholders on or about April 18 and will not reduce price offered for shares

* Board of directors of Okmetic has unanimously decided to recommend shareholders and holders of option rights to accept tender offer

* Board of directors of Okmetic has requested from Okmetic's financial advisor, UBS Limited, a fairness opinion regarding tender offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8776 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)