BRIEF-Highlight China IOT International says unit entered into cooperation agreement
* Hangzhou Haoyu (unit of co) and Jiangxi Broadcasting entered into cooperation agreement
April 1 UZEMIK :
* FY 2015 net loss to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 23.3 million roubles ($342,136.37) versus loss of 86.0 million roubles year ago
* FY 2015 net revenue to RAS of 493.0 million roubles versus 752.7 million roubles year ago
($1 = 68.1015 roubles)
* FY profit and total comprehensive income attributable HK$25.1 million versus HK$4.1 million