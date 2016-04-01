BRIEF-Highlight China IOT International says unit entered into cooperation agreement
* Hangzhou Haoyu (unit of co) and Jiangxi Broadcasting entered into cooperation agreement
April 1 MCF Red October :
* FY 2015 net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 589.2 million roubles ($8.69 million) versus 406.7 million roubles year ago
* FY 2015 revenue to RAS of 12.24 billion roubles versus 10.01 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1pQn3hP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 67.7900 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY profit and total comprehensive income attributable HK$25.1 million versus HK$4.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: