BRIEF-Bright Scholar announces pricing of initial public offering
April 1 Pets At Home Group Plc
* Update to cfo appointment
* Joining date of Graeme Jenkins, as group chief financial officer, is currently postponed
* This follows recent media reports of an investigation into supplier payments at Target Australia Pty Ltd
* It is board's intention that Graeme's joining date will only be finalised once investigation is concluded or further information becomes available Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 18 Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, said on Thursday its rate of sales decline eased slightly in its latest quarter as a new management team started to make its mark.