BRIEF-"Everybody at Fox News is shocked and grieved" by Ailes' death-Rupert Murdoch
* “Everybody at Fox News is shocked and grieved by the death of Roger Ailes”-21st Century Fox Executive Chair Rupert Murdoch
April 1 Promotora de Informaciones SA :
* Approves issuance of mandatory convertible bonds
* Says tranche A of bonds amounts to 32.1 million euros ($36.6 million) and is directed to HSBC Bank plc, Titulos de Renta Fija SA, Suleyado 2003 SL, Cantabra de Inversiones SA, Cantabro Catalana de Inversiones SA, Fomento e Inversiones SA, Carpe Diem Salud SL, and CaixaBank SA
* Says tranche B of bonds amounts up to 117.9 million euros and is directed to the company's creditors under the restructuring contract "Override Agreement" signed by Prisa and a syndicate of credit entities on Dec. 11, 2013 with HSBC as agent bank
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8770 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* “Everybody at Fox News is shocked and grieved by the death of Roger Ailes”-21st Century Fox Executive Chair Rupert Murdoch
ANKARA, May 18 Known for years as a mild-mannered cleric, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has reinvented himself as a rabble-rousing political street fighter to shore up his chances in an unexpectedly tight race against a united conservative bloc.