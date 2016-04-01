UPDATE 2-Audi pledges full dieselgate transparency - CEO
* Chinese sales keep falling as dealer dispute continues (Adds comments from shareholders, detail and shares)
April 1 Atria Oyj :
* The Swedish Competition and Consumer Authority approved Atria's acquisition of Lagerberg i Norjeby AB
* The Swedish Competition and Consumer Authority approved Atria's acquisition of the entire share capital of Lagerberg i Norjeby AB (Lagerbergs) on April 1, 2016
* The purchase price is about 18 million euros ($20.53 million) and will be paid in cash
* The acquisition will increase Atria's annual net sales by about 30 million euros
* The deal between Atria and Lagerbergs will be finalised during April 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8768 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Chinese sales keep falling as dealer dispute continues (Adds comments from shareholders, detail and shares)
* For FY, group recorded revenue of HK$36.5 million, down 64.7%