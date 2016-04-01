April 1 Atria Oyj :

* The Swedish Competition and Consumer Authority approved Atria's acquisition of the entire share capital of Lagerberg i Norjeby AB (Lagerbergs) on April 1, 2016

* The purchase price is about 18 million euros ($20.53 million) and will be paid in cash

* The acquisition will increase Atria's annual net sales by about 30 million euros

* The deal between Atria and Lagerbergs will be finalised during April 2016 Source text for Eikon:

