BRIEF-"Everybody at Fox News is shocked and grieved" by Ailes' death-Rupert Murdoch
* “Everybody at Fox News is shocked and grieved by the death of Roger Ailes”-21st Century Fox Executive Chair Rupert Murdoch
April 1 (Reuters) -
* Marriott Internatuional CEO - No one at Marriott has had any communication with Anbang - Conf call
* Marriott CEO - Shareholders voting against Starwood deal would be an "odd result" - Conf call
* Marriott CEO - Continue to believe we will retain Starwood brands - Conf call
* Marriott CEO - Still believe end of Q2 2016 is target for closing Starwood deal - Conf call
* Starwood CEO - "Anbang has a great interest in the U.S. market" - Conf call Further company coverage: [MAR.O HOT.N]
* Air Canada is in receipt of TSB report on incident involving AC624 in March 2015