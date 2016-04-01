April 1 Variant SA :

* Sells 2.2 million of shares of Glass4Cars.pl SA for 1.8 million zlotys ($483,000) to Qilin Compliance SA

* Sells all its shares in Ondo Sp. z o.o., Asetino Sp. z o.o., Pretadecor Sp. z o.o. for 28.0 million zlotys ($7.51 million) to Qilin Compliance SA z o.o.

* Qilin Compliance is the sole shareholder of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7267 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)