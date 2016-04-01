BRIEF-"Everybody at Fox News is shocked and grieved" by Ailes' death-Rupert Murdoch
* “Everybody at Fox News is shocked and grieved by the death of Roger Ailes”-21st Century Fox Executive Chair Rupert Murdoch
April 1 Autoliv Inc
* Nissin Kogyo JV's sales, operating margin for period April-December 2016 expected to be slightly lower than initially communicated
* Nissin Kogyo JV's sales are now expected to be in the range of $400-$450 million for the same nine month period - SEC filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1qmpWY5
* “Everybody at Fox News is shocked and grieved by the death of Roger Ailes”-21st Century Fox Executive Chair Rupert Murdoch
* Air Canada is in receipt of TSB report on incident involving AC624 in March 2015