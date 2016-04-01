BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
April 1 European Medicines Agency:
* EU Medicines Agency recommendations for March 2016
* EU Medicines Agency recommends conditional approval of Johnson & Johnson and Genmab A/S's Daratumumab to treat multiple myeloma
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Samsung Bioepis'S Infliximab to treat rheumatoid arthritis
* EU Medicines Agency says pandemic influenza vaccine H5N1 Medimmune also received a positive opinion from the CHMP
* EU Medicines Agency says started a review of medicines for which studies have been conducted at the Alkem BE site in Mumbai, India (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to open)