BRIEF-Shire expects to file potential EU marketing submission for lanadelumab in H1 2018
April 1 Genmab :
* Says Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of European Medicines Agency (EMA) has issued a positive opinion recommending grant of a conditional marketing authorization for Darzalex in EU
Says final decision from European Commission expected in coming months
