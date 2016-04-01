BRIEF-"Everybody at Fox News is shocked and grieved" by Ailes' death-Rupert Murdoch
* “Everybody at Fox News is shocked and grieved by the death of Roger Ailes”-21st Century Fox Executive Chair Rupert Murdoch
April 1 Subaru Co Ltd
* Subaru of America Inc reports March 2016 sales of 49,285 vehicles, up 0.4 percent from March 2015 Source - bit.ly/1UxNcyY Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* “Everybody at Fox News is shocked and grieved by the death of Roger Ailes”-21st Century Fox Executive Chair Rupert Murdoch
* Air Canada is in receipt of TSB report on incident involving AC624 in March 2015