BRIEF-Xilinx invests in machine learning pioneer Deephi Tech
* Xilinx invests in machine learning pioneer Deephi Tech Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 1 Dassault Systemes SA :
* Dassault Systemes to acquire full ownership of 3DPLM Software, its joint venture with Geometric Ltd Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1VghoNT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* SATMISSION SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT OF 180 ADVANCED ANTENNA SYSTEMS TO BE DELIVERED OVER THREE YEARS