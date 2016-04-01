UPDATE 2-Ralph Lauren's comparable sales fall for 9th straight quarter
* Shares down 3 pct in morning trade (Adds conference call details, background; Updates shares)
April 1 Tenneco Inc
* Says CEO Gregg M. Sherrill FY 2015 total compensation $7.7 million versus $8.4 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing
* Says CFO Kenneth R. Trammell FY 2015 total compensation $2.7 million versus $2.9 million in FY 2014 Source - 1.usa.gov/1VYEf1c Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Shares down 3 pct in morning trade (Adds conference call details, background; Updates shares)
NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. mortgage rates fell in step with bond yields in the wake of weaker-than-expected domestic economic data and as investors scaled back expectations about the number of interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve in 2017, according to Freddie Mac on Thursday.