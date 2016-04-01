BRIEF-Awilco LNG: amended deal with Teekay and contemplated private placement
* AWILCO LNG ASA: AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH TEEKAY AND CONTEMPLATED PRIVATE
April 1 S&P:
* Assigned 'AAA' long-term rating, and stable outlook, to Ohio's $250 million Series S general obligation (GO) highway capital improvement bonds
* Affirmed 'AAA' rating, and stable outlook, on Ohio's parity debt outstanding Source text - bit.ly/1X3S6l0
* AWILCO LNG ASA: AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH TEEKAY AND CONTEMPLATED PRIVATE
FRANKFURT, May 18 Euro zone central banks must consider "action" to maintain control of clearing securities trading denominated in euros that occurs outside the European Union after Britain's decision to leave the EU, a European Central Bank director said on Thursday.