BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda sees bad loans rising to 450-460 bln rupees by March 2018
May 18 Bank Of Baroda Ltd CEO, executive directors speaking at a news conference:
April 1 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc
* Says CEO Victor J. Coleman 's total compensation for FY 2015 was $8.9 million versus $4.8 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing
* Says CFO Mark T. Lammas FY 2015 total compensation $3.8 million versus $2.5 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1Uy5PTo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. mortgage rates fell in step with bond yields in the wake of weaker-than-expected domestic economic data and as investors scaled back expectations about the number of interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve in 2017, according to Freddie Mac on Thursday.